Speaker Kadaga commissions six ambulances in Arua district

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has warned Arua district leaders against misusing and over charging for ambulance services meant to transport pregnant mothers and children in the district.

Kadaga made the caution while commissioning six ambulances worth UGX 441 million that were procured by Arua district woman MP Mourine Osoru at Green light stadium in Onduparaka on Friday.

The Speaker who was flanked by MPs from West Nile also tasked the people to support leaders who are able to look back to support them in managing their challenges. She however warned the health officials against charging exorbitant fares for use of the ambulances since most of the women are poor and ensure that the ambulances are kept at the health center for easy access by the sick.

Meanwhile, Mourine Osoru, the woman MP Arua district says she was touched by the suffering of women in the villages which kept reminding her of the need to provide a solution.

She also commended the Speaker of Parliament for allowing her go on foreign trips which she said enabled her to make savings and buy the ambulances.

However, the LC five chairman Arua Sam Wadri Nyakua scoffed at critics of the woman MP saying what she has done is the first ever in the history of the district.

The Ambulances were tagged and allocated to Terego, Vurra, the new Madi Okollo district, Arua Municipality, Ayivu East and West.

URN