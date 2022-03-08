Spanish journalist killed in Kiryandongo car crash

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ugandan-based Spanish journalist Sadurni Carrasco Sumaya,39, has died in a motor accident at Chopelwo valley along Kampala – Gulu highway in Kiryandongo District.

She was killed together with her Ugandan driver, Thomas Mugisha in the accident that occurred around 8:30 pm on Monday evening.

Faridah Nampiiga, the Public Relations Officer in the Police Traffic and Road Safety Department, says that the duo was killed in a head-on collision involving their vehicle RAV 4 registration number UAS 597U and Fuso truck reg number UAL192U.

In her statement, Nampiima shows that Carrasco, who was a member of the International Press Association of Uganda, and her driver, died on the spot while the truck driver escaped from the scene. “Efforts are underway to have him arrested,” she said.

The deceased’s bodies are lying at Kiryandongo Mortuary pending postmortem.

****

URN