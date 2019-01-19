SP Aaron Baguma to head private security and fire arms department

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Okoth Ochola has redeployed Superintendent of Police Aaron Baguma after more than two years of serving a suspension. Baguma the former Divisional Police Commander (DPC), Kampala Central Police Station was suspended in July 2016 to answer charges of murder.

But Baguma has now returned from suspension and deployed at the Private Security and Fire arms Department under the Directorate of Operations. The deployment comes as a cancellation to another message released two days earlier appointing him as the police representative at the National Medical Stores.

“SP Baguma Aaron’s attachment to NMS is cancelled. He instead moves to Private Security and Firearms Department, Directorate of Operations,” reads the message in part.

Baguma was arrested in 2017 and remanded to Luzira Prison for conniving with a car dealer to end the life of businesswoman Donah Katushabe at Pine Car bond. Katushabe was reportedly tortured to death at Pine car bond for allegedly failing to pay a balance of 9 million Shillings on a vehicle she had earlier bought.

Prosecution had stated that on October 21, 2015, Baguma found Katusabe being beaten and just asked her to pay off the debt instead of saving her from the irate mob led by Muhammed Ssebuwufu, the proprietor of Pine Car Bond.

It added that Baguma, went to Ssebuwufu’s private office where he spent about 15 minutes and was later seen leaving the scene in Sebuwufu’s car. While Baguma was leaving, he asked Ssebuwufu to handle the issue and call him in case he failed.

However, the Director of Public Prosecution dropped the charges against Baguma last after failing to find evidence that could implicate him in the murder. From the start of the case, Baguma had insisted that he had only passed at the bond and seen the victim in Sebuwufu’s office.

URN