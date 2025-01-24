South Sudan suspends social media access

KINSASHA, SOUTH SUDAN | THE INDEPENDENT | All major social media apps operating in South Sudan have been blocked, as the government tries to protect its citizens in Sudan from attacks.

The action by the internet service providers, MTN and Zain is in response to the Wednesday directive by Juba to block social media sites from midnight for not less than 30 days.

The directive followed reports of violent attacks against South Sudanese refugees in Wad Madani in Al Jazirah (Gezira) state in eastern Sudan, with the authorities in Juba saying the violence is being exacerbated by online reactions.

The directive by the National Communications Authority of South Sudan to Internet Service Providers announced a “Summary Blockage of All Social Media Sites within the Territory of the Republic of South Sudan”.

Citing Sections 9(g)(f) and 34(6) of the National Communication Act, 2012, the Authority said the directive would be in force for a maximum of 90 days from midnight of January 22.

“This is culminating from the recent upheaval in Sudan, that has exposed the South Sudanese population to unprecedented levels of extreme violence through social media posts,” says the statement by Napoleon Adok, the Authority’s Director General.

Juba says South Sudanese refugees in Wad Madani, also spelt “Wed Medani”, located in their northern neighbour, were subjected to “violent attacks resulting in the deaths of Women and Children,” the directive says, adding that the events are subsequently captured in videos and shared on social media without any regards.

“We formally request the blockage of these social media sites for a minimum of 30 days. This directive may be lifted as soon as the situation is contained.”

The contents depicted, the statement says, violate the country’s local laws and pose a significant threat to public safety and mental health, especially the vulnerable groups, the legal framework and National values.

The two internet service providers immediately said they were complying with the directive.

Zain said in response that following receipt of the directive, access and usage, direct or otherwise of Facebook Application, Facebook Web, TikTok Application and TikTok Web and their related messaging applications have been suspended for a maximum period of 90 days.

“As a result, Zain customers will not be able to access the aforementioned, services via the Zain network,” says the Zain response, adding that all other services offered by the company continue running seamlessly.

“Zain will continue to notify its customers of any changes to the aforementioned approach.”

A similar message was given out by MTN South Sudan to the customers and the general public that access and usage, direct or otherwise of Facebook application, Facebook Web, TikTok Application and TikTok Web and their related messaging applications have been suspended for a maximum period of 90 days.

“As a result, MTN South Sudan customers will not be able to access the aforementioned, services via the MTN network. All other services offered by MTN South Sudan continue running seamlessly.”

Violence in the east of Sudan broke out after the Sudan Armed Forces successfully captured the city of Was Madani from their rival, Rapid Support Forces (RSF) earlier this month.

After videos circulated depicting brutal attacks by the Sudan Army, retaliatory attacks broke out between Sudanese and South Sudanese in the region, with reports claiming that 29 had died.

Violent demonstrations followed in the South Sudan areas of Wau and Aweil neighbouring Al Jazirah State and reports show that some 16 Sudanese were killed.

URN