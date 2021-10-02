South Sudan lauds visa waiver by Uganda

Juba, South Sudan | Xinhua | South Sudan on Friday lauded the decision by the Ugandan government to scrap visa requirement for travelers from the country.

South Sudan’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement issued in Juba that the country’s nationals will now be free to travel to Uganda without a visa, adding that the move will strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of South Sudan hails this move as a significant booster to the already existing stronger bilateral relations with the Republic of Uganda,” said the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

It said that all entry and exit points including missions and embassies abroad were expected to comply with the directive adding that Juba had also decided to waive visa requirement for Ugandan nationals in the spirit of reciprocity starting from October 4.

