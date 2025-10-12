South Africa calls for calm, restraint amid political unrest in Madagascar

CAPE TOWN | Xinhua | South Africa on Sunday called for calm and restraint amid ongoing protests and political turmoil in Madagascar.

In a statement, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) expressed deep concern over the situation in the island country.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life and the destruction of property that has occurred,” it said. “South Africa calls for calm and restraint from all actors and urges them to do everything necessary to avoid any further action that may escalate tensions or worsen the humanitarian situation.”

According to media reports, protests erupted in Madagascar in September, initially triggered by widespread power outages and water shortages. The demonstrations have since escalated, taking on a political dimension with calls for government reform and leadership change.

DIRCO urged all parties to respect democratic principles and the constitutional order. “It is imperative that any disputes be resolved peacefully through inclusive dialogue, cooperation, and established legal mechanisms,” it said, adding that “in accordance with the Lome Declaration, South Africa does not support unconstitutional changes of government.”

The department also reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to supporting a peaceful resolution based on democracy, the rule of law, and sustainable development, adding that “regional conflict resolution mechanisms remain at the disposal of the people of Madagascar to facilitate dialogue and a peaceful way forward.” ■