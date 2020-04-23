Soroti stuck with over 100 street children

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Soroti district authorities are unable to help more than 100 children who have remained on the streets in Soroti town during the current lockdown.

The children, who have been deriving their livelihood from petty jobs and handouts from sympathizers, now roam the empty streets on empty stomachs. Their presence also contravenes with the Presidential guidelines as the children continue to move in groups and sometimes running to people begging for help.

Soroti district authorities say controlling the movement of street children is currently challenging since partners who have been helping the district have been sent home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amos Oluka Adutu, the Soroti District Probation Officer says only a handful of partners dealing with street children are on the ground. He explains that out of 10 organisations dealing with issues of children in the district, only Aica Youth Ministries, Carry Uganda and TECDEFO are trying to intervene on the issue of street children.

Faustine Orot, the Director TADOOBA Youth Foundation, one of the NGOs dealing with street children in Soroti district says their hands are tied to offer any assistance to the street children during this lockdown. He says the lockdown has affected their operations since all the planned activities have been affected.

Bob Owiny, the Soroti district youth councilor who doubles as the Deputy Council Speaker wants NGOs and government to put up mechanisms on how to manage street children.

Henry Ddamba, the Chief Administrative Officer of Soroti says they are yet to come up with a comprehensive plan on how to handle street children.

URN