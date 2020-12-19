Solskjaer labels away win against PSG best memory as Man United manager

London, UK | Xinhua | Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer considered beating Paris Saint-Germain away in 2018-2019 season’s UEFA Champions League the best memory of his two-year charge at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer, 47, was appointed as caretaker manager on December 19, 2018, taking over from current Tottenham Hotspur coach Jose Mourinho. Then the Norwegian signed a three-year contract with the club in March, 2019, where he played as a forward for 10 years.

“It’s been an adventure and I really enjoy it,” Solskjaer told the club’s official website on his two year anniversary as the Red Devils’ boss. “You don’t really get time to think about it, which is why it feels like it’s gone so quickly. ”

“There’s a game, and then, a few days after, there’s another game. If you do well, you’ve always got to do the next one better. That’s what we’re here for. We’re here to raise the standards and we’re just gradually getting better and better.”

Manchester United have been knocked out from this season’s Champions League in the group stage, but are showing their resilience in the Premier League as they took a record of four wins and one draw in the past five matches, climbing to the sixth place on the table.

While reflecting on his two years in charge, Solskjaer mentioned the away victory in Paris as a moment that sticks out.

After suffering a 2-0 loss at home in the first leg of the last 16, Manchester United defeated the French Ligue 1 giants 3-1 in Paris to reach the quarterfinals of the Champions League in 2018-2019 season.

“The way we fought back and, last minute, Marcus (Rashford) scored the penalty and the dressing-room after, with Sir Alex (Ferguson) and Eric (Cantona), that’s a moment I’ll always remember. Then again, we lost in the next round, so it doesn’t really matter. The best moment will be when we lift a trophy,” said Solskjaer.

Manchester United will host Leeds United on Sunday in the Premier League.

