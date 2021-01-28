Social media still a security threat-Minister Jeje Odongo

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Government will only open social media after confirming that is no longer a threat to national security, the Internal Affairs Minister, Gen. Jeje Odongo has revealed.

It is now two weeks since the government shut down social media two days to the general elections on January 14th, 2021.

The Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda explained that the government decided to shut down social media after realising that it was a threat to national security.

Now, the Internal Affairs Minister, Gen, Odongo has defended the continued shut down of social media, saying it is for the good of the country.

He advised Uganda to stop asking when social media will be restored because the shutdown is for their own good, adding that government will restore when the narratives of Uganda will go on fire stop.

Odongo also heard from the Inspector General of Police, Martin Okoth Ochola how some candidates in the just concluded presidential elections are disgruntled and making reckless statements aimed at inciting violence.

“We are aware of alarming assertions by disgruntled former presidential candidates, that the election was marred with fraud and irregularities. They are spreading false information and disinformation to try to influence public perception and promote hatred,” Ochola said.

Odongo said such statements are disastrous and asked those making the statements to desist. “I want to encourage those isolated few elements that may have any ulterior motives that they should not attempt to disturb our peace because such an attempt may be disastrous for them,” said Gen Odongo.

