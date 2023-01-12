Six priests vie for election as Bishop of Luwero diocese

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least six priests have made it to the list of candidates for the position of Bishop for Luwero Anglican Diocese. This comes ahead of the retirement of the current Bishop Reverend Eridard Nsubuga Kironde in July this year after clocking the mandatory 65 years of age.

The Diocese has set Sunday 9th July this year for the enthronement of the new Bishop. The selection committee for the election of the Bishop has received six names from Christians for his possible replacement. The committee is expected to pick two names and forward them to the House of Bishops for the election of Nsubuga’s successor.

Sources in the Diocese told URN that Christians proposed six priests before the exercise closed on December 31st, 2022. They are the Provost of St Mark Cathedral Canon Geoffrey Muwanguzi, Canon Godfrey Kasana of Ndejje Archdeaconry who also serves as coordinator for Development, Planning, and Foreign Affairs in the diocese, Reverend Abel Sserwanja Meere Ewooma of St Stephens’ Kireka Church of Uganda and Reverend Ibrahim Muyinda, the Vicar of Namirembe Diocese.

The others are Canon James Ebil Ekaka, the Archdeacon of Luteete Archdeaconry, and Reverend Tamale Asaph of St John’s Nalongo Church of Uganda. URN understand that the candidates have already submitted their curriculum vitae to the select committee chaired by Apollo Makubuya, the Chancellor of Luwero Diocese. Makubuya is the Former Attorney General of Buganda Kingdom.

The Select Committee comprises representatives from Father and Mother Unions, Youths, Priests, and Canons among others. On Thursday, the Select Committee met the wives of each of the nominated candidates at the Luwero Diocese Guest House before electing two names from the list. Makubuya told URN that the Select Committee is still holding several meetings to ensure they complete the assignment in time to enable the Diocese to get a new Bishop as planned.

He, however, declined to comment on the proposed candidates saying the Committee work is done in secrecy and asked Christians to remain calm as they look for a suitable candidate. Bishop Eridard Nsubuga Kironde has already bid farewell to Christians in the majority of churches in the Diocese.

He recently announced his plans to vacate the official residence of the Bishop before the end of this month to pave way for renovation works before the new Bishop is elected. Bishop Nsubuga was enthroned as the third Bishop of Luwero Diocese in May 2015 replacing Bishop Evans Kisekka.

URN