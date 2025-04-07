Six dead in crash on Kapchorwa-Mbale Highway

Kapchorwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Six people have been confirmed dead and two others injured following an accident that occurred late Sunday night in Towei Village, Sipi Town Council, along the Kapchorwa-Mbale highway.

The crash, which happened around 11:50 PM, involved an Isuzu Elf truck (registration number UBQ 576Q) carrying onions from Kapchorwa to Mbale.

According to Fredmark Chesang, the Sipi Region Police Spokesperson, the vehicle veered off the road and overturned multiple times.

Chesang noted that efforts to identify the deceased are still ongoing, and a full report will be released once the process is complete.

This latest accident follows a similar deadly crash on January 4th, 2025, when a Toyota Probox (UBK 686S), owned by Klan Logistics, traveling from Kapchorwa to Mbale, veered off the road, hit a Bajaj motorcycle carrying two passengers, killing them instantly, before overturning multiple times.

URN