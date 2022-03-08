Six arrested in Kakumiro over murder

Kakumiro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Six suspects are custody at Kakumiro central police station over allegations of murder.

The suspects are John Bosco Kisembo, Robert Mugabe, Mubarak Tumwine, Komuhanda, Tugyire, and Emmanuel all residents of Mukifumbira village, Kyakajumbi parish, Kikwaya sub-county.

It is alleged that the six attacked Edward Byamukama 35, a resident of the same area strangling him to death. The incident happened on Sunday night at around 11pm.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine Region Police Spokesperson says that the suspects were arrested on Monday evening from various parts of Kakumiro.

They were immediately whisked to Kakumiro central police station where they are currently being detained on murder charges.

The body of the deceased was later picked by police who took it to Kakumiro health center IV for postmortem and later handed it over to the relatives.

Emmanuel Kyalisiima, a resident and a neighbor to the deceased person wants police to expedite investigations so that justice can prevail.

URN