Shs120 million lost in Christmas Eve fire at Savana Sports Club

Agago, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A devastating fire engulfed Savana Sports Club in Kalongo Town Council, Agago District, on Christmas Eve, causing extensive damage to the property and leaving the community in shock. The blaze, which broke out around 11:00 PM on December 24, 2024, consumed the building rapidly.

According to Francis Owiny, the club’s director, the fire started during a Christmas Eve gathering organized for patrons. Despite attempts to save some belongings, the flames spread uncontrollably, prompting an immediate alert to the police. Inspector of Police (IP) Joe Oloya, the Regional Police Officer for Aswa East Region, confirmed that a case of fire outbreak had been registered at Kalongo Police Station.

A team, including the Agago District Scene of Crime Officer (D/SOCO), visited the site to assess the damage and collect statements from the club’s management and witnesses. Preliminary reports indicate the fire caused damage estimated at 120 million Ugandan Shillings, with less than 10 million UGX worth of property salvaged.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and no arrests have been made so far. IP Oloya urged the public to prioritize fire safety measures to prevent similar incidents. He highlighted the importance of vigilance, especially during festive seasons when public gatherings are common.

This incident adds to Uganda’s ongoing fire safety concerns. According to the Uganda Police Force, 1,144 fire incidents were reported in 2023, a 9% decrease from the 1,258 cases recorded in 2022. However, the need for stringent safety protocols remains crucial.

