She Cranes advance to the Africa Netball Cup final

FINAL – Saturday

Uganda 🇺🇬 🆚 South Africa 🇿🇦

Uganda’s Results at the Africa Netball Cup 2024:

Group Stage

Uganda 85-34 Eswatini

Namibia 43-55 Uganda

Uganda 49-50 Zimbabwe

Semi-final

Uganda 51-43 Malawi

Swakopmund, Namibia | THE INDEPENDENT & URN | Uganda’s national netball team, the She Cranes have stormed the final of the Africa Netball Cup. They defeated Malawi 51-43 victory on Friday at the MTC Dome in Swakopmund, Namibia.

The She Cranes showed resilience after a slow start, trailing Malawi by six goals (8-14) at the end of the first quarter. However, they regrouped impressively in the second quarter, levelling the score at 23-23, thanks to the clinical shooting of goal shooter Mary Nuba, who proved reliable under pressure.

The third quarter saw Uganda take control of the match, extending their lead to 39-32, with brilliant feeds from the midcourt Margret Baagala and sharp interceptions in defence.

The She Cranes maintained their momentum in the final quarter to seal a commanding eight-goal win and book a place in the final against South Africa.

“Of course, everyone knows that Uganda is an award team as usual, we have a different way of playing which is very hard for them to manage, and I know our skills are always very different, it is always very hard for people to get to understand how Uganda plays,” she cranes captain Irene Eyaru said after the game.

Earlier in the day, South Africa cruised to a 63-41 victory over Zimbabwe in the first semi-final to secure their spot in the championship match. The She Cranes Captain says the team’s focus is now on the final, where they hope to clinch the title.

“That is our first goal, since we came here, that has been our first mission, we are not here to chill around or show off, what we came to do is to win the championship and go back as number one,”

The She Cranes’ journey to the final has however been a rollercoaster or sort.

They began the tournament with a shocking 49-50 loss to Zimbabwe in Pool B but quickly bounced back with a 55-43 win over Namibia and an emphatic 85-34 victory against Eswatini.

These results secured their place in the semi-finals, where they delivered a solid performance to overcome Malawi. Uganda will now need to build on this momentum to overcome South Africa, who are known for their disciplined structure and tactical play.

The Africa Netball Cup, formerly known as the African Netball Championships, is an international netball competition held every two years. The first edition of the tournament was held in 2010, and in 2023, a men’s edition was introduced.

Uganda have just returned to the continental tournament after missing out on last year’s edition which was won by Zambia. The team was withdrawn at the last minute with the Netball Normalization committee claimed that it was difficult for them to mobilize on very short notice amidst the management turmoil that the federation was going through.

The decision came against the backdrop of a crisis that saw the National Council of Sports revoke the certificate of recognition for the Uganda Netball Federation (UNF), which was responsible for overseeing the national netball team.

Women’s results since 2010

Year 1st 2nd 3rd Venue Number

of teams 2010 Malawi Legon, Ghana 10 2012 Malawi Tanzania Zambia Dar es Salaam, Tanzania 6 2013 South Africa Malawi Blantyre, Malawi 8 2014 Uganda Zambia Botswana Gaborone, Botswana 6 2015 Zimbabwe Gaborone, Botswana[9][10] 2017 Uganda Malawi Zimbabwe Kampala, Uganda 6 2018 Uganda Zimbabwe Lusaka, Zambia 12 2019 South Africa Malawi Uganda Cape Town, South Africa 7 2021 South Africa Uganda Malawi Windhoek, Namibia 9 2023 Zambia Namibia Zimbabwe Gaborone, Botswana 6