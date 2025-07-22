SGA security and Isuzu East Africa strike $3million fleet

The investment also aligns with SGA’s broader efforts to standardise operations across the region and reduce the long-term cost of fleet maintenance

Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT | SGA Security, one of East Africa’s private security and logistics firms, has signed a strategic partnership with vehicle manufacturer Isuzu East Africa to upgrade its transport fleet and bolster operational efficiency across the region.

The agreement will see Isuzu supply its NMR 85H cab and chassis models, which will be converted into specialised Cash-in-Transit (CIT) and courier vehicles tailored to SGA’s core operations.

The investment, valued at approximately $3 million (Shs 10.7bn), will be rolled out in phases, beginning with deployments in Uganda and Tanzania.

The collaboration is designed to optimise SGA’s secure logistics network by reducing vehicle downtime, streamlining maintenance, and enhancing the safety and reliability of its services. The move comes amid increasing demand for secure transportation of cash and other valuables, particularly across high-growth markets in East Africa.

Jules Delahaije, Chairman and CEO of SGA Security Group, described the partnership as a deliberate investment in reliability, scale, and operational efficiency.

“This partnership with Isuzu East Africa marks a key milestone in our regional growth strategy,” said Delahaije. “With Isuzu’s proven track record in vehicle durability and performance, we are confident this investment will enhance our ability to meet the growing needs of our clients in Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.”

SGA expects the modernisation of its fleet to significantly improve customer experience by ensuring timely and secure delivery of services. The Isuzu NMR 85H trucks—designed to operate across varied terrain—are particularly suited to the demands of CIT operations, providing both security and resilience.

The investment also aligns with SGA’s broader efforts to standardise operations across the region and reduce the long-term cost of fleet maintenance. Isuzu’s aftersales support and extensive dealer network are expected to play a critical role in sustaining vehicle uptime and service reliability.

Rita Kavashe, Chair of the Board and Managing Director of Isuzu East Africa, welcomed the partnership as a convergence of shared values.

“SGA, like Isuzu, is a trusted brand known for dependability. The NMR 85H is engineered for demanding environments such as Cash-in-Transit, and our partnership ensures SGA benefits from our strong aftersales ecosystem as they scale their regional operations,” said Kavashe.

The deal highlights growing demand for integrated logistics and security solutions across East Africa, a region witnessing rapid growth in financial services, e-commerce, and urban infrastructure. Both companies view the collaboration as a foundation for long-term growth, reflecting mutual commitments to innovation, operational excellence, and regional integration.

SGA, which has a presence in Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania, continues to expand its footprint by investing in technology, infrastructure, and human capital to meet rising market expectations.