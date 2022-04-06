SFC soldier commits suicide after shooting lover dead

Kiruhura, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A soldier from the elite Special Forces Command-SFC has taken his own life after shooting dead his girlfriend. The deceased is Dickens Nuwamanya, 27, from the Special Forces Command 5th Brigade in Ruhegyere, while the girlfriend is Patience Kamarembo.

The shooting took place on Tuesday evening in Rugaga trading centre, Kikatsi sub-county, Kiruhura district. Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi Region Police Spokesperson says that Nuwamanya shot Kamarembo thrice in the chest at a local pub in Rugaga trading centre, killing her instantly before turning the gun on himself.

Kasasira says that they recovered an AK47 rifle from the scene and took the bodies to Kiruhura health center IV for autopsy. Moses Arisiima, an eyewitness says that it was approaching 11pm when Nuwamanya developed a misunderstanding with Kamarembo when he asked to close the bar in vain.

Kamarembo’s friend Agnes Mugiranenza, says that Nuwamanya was fond of accusing her of cheating on him with other soldiers.

URN