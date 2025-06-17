Security stepped up as NRM begins nominations for July primaries

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Security has been tightened in and around the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Electoral Commission headquarters in Kyadondo, Kampala, as the ruling party begins nominating candidates for parliamentary and local government positions ahead of its internal elections slated for July 16, 2025.

Hundreds of supporters thronged the venue, escorting their preferred aspirants to the Dr. Tanga Odoi-led commission for official nomination. The candidates are seeking to represent the party as Members of Parliament, District Chairpersons (LC5), and City Mayors.

Security agencies responded to the large crowds by blocking several roads leading to the nomination grounds. People coming from Wandegeya near the Public Service Offices walked to access the venue, while security barricaded Yusuf Lule Road up to Mulago Roundabout.

They divided the road with metal barriers to create a pedestrian lane for candidates and supporters, with security officers monitoring the other side. Only senior party officials such as ministers, state ministers, and Central Executive Committee (CEC) members drove through easily. People with disabilities also received clearance to access the premises in vehicles.

The Uganda Police Force and Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) are jointly managing all access points. Security officers stationed at three separate checkpoints are inspecting every individual’s national identity card before allowing entry.

The NRM is allowing each aspirant to enter with only three seconders. However, many turned up with the full complement of 20 supporters, and some came with even more. Security denied the extras access, leaving them outside to cheer, blow vuvuzelas, and show their excitement.

The party restricted media access, accrediting only a few selected media houses. Unlike past nomination exercises that allowed over 100 journalists, this time only pre-approved media teams can enter and cover the process. Inside the venue, officials first verify candidates’ documents in a large tent before forwarding them to the NRM Legal Department, led by Lawyer Enoch Barata, for legal review.

The Electoral Commission Chairperson, Dr. Tanga Odoi, then performs the final nomination. So far, the nomination process has seen several high-profile figures cleared to run. Second Deputy Prime Minister Gen. Moses Ali, aged 86, has been nominated to retain his seat as Adjumani West MP, a position he has held since 2011.

State Minister for Energy Phiona Nyamutoro has secured her nomination for Nebbi District Woman MP. Former Minister for the Presidency Esther Mbayo has been nominated to contest for the Luuka District Woman MP seat against Annet Nabirye.

Minister of Health Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng has sailed through unopposed as Lira District Woman MP, becoming the second top official to do so after Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, who secured the party flag for Bukedea District Woman MP in a special session earlier this week.

Officials disqualified her opponent, Hellen Odeke Akol, for not being a registered voter in Bukedea, despite reportedly owning land there. Mafabi Asha Nabulo, vying for Sironko District Woman MP, also went unopposed. She expressed her joy, telling Uganda Radio Network that she felt she had cleared the first hurdle on her path to Parliament and pledged to represent the voiceless once elected.

Minister for Internal Affairs Gen. Kahinda Otafiire has been nominated to represent Ruhinda County Constituency. He emphasized the need for value addition in agriculture, especially in the processing of coffee and poultry products.

When asked about his future in politics, Otafiire acknowledged that he would be 80 years old by the next election and that physical ability might limit his service.

Amos Kankunda, the current Rwampara County MP, also secured his nomination. He is seeking re-election in a district that was created just before the last general elections and currently has only two constituencies.

