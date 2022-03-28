Security impounds 2,000 heads of cattle in Amuru

Amuru, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Security authorities have impounded 2,000 heads of cattle from Lakang sub county in Amuru district. The cattle which reportedly belongs to the balalo herdsmen, was impounded over the weekend from land belonging to Madhvani Group of Company during a crackdown.

They are currently being held at Kololo police post. The animals were found grazing on the land unattended to even when the period issued for the herdsmen to vacate the area elapsed last week.

Michael Lakony, the Amuru district LCV chairperson told URN on Monday morning that only 60 of the impounded cattle have been claimed by their owners including an escort to Internal Affairs State Minister General David Muhoozi.

He noted that the unclaimed animals will be auctioned by the district within one week in accordance with the Public Procurement and Disposals of Assets Act.

The government through Madhvani Group of Company in 2017 secured at least 10,000 hectares of land in Lakang sub county covering six villages for sugarcane growing and establishing a sugar factory.

In December last year, the government launched an operation to evict balalo herdsmen from the Northern region following a directive from Yoweri Kaguta Museveni due to a public outcry from the community members.

URN