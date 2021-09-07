Security heightened in Jinja after unknown people drop leaflets

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police in Kiira region has heightened security after leaflets were dropped in different parts of Jinja city and district.

Security personnel have intensified both foot and motorized patrols in the different suburbs within the Kiira region, to beef up the already existing efforts of village security committees.

The leaflets which carried messages threatening to kill police officers and members of the public were scattered in the wards of Mafubira and Budondo, in Northern division, Jinja city.

“Prepare yourselves, we are planning to behead only 20 people who will range from women, youths and the elderly,” reads one of the leaflets in part dropped in Kivubuka cell, Budondo ward.

Rosette Nakawoma, a resident of Wanyange cell in Mafubira ward says that they have remained vigilant and are also relying on security personnel for protection.

Ayub Wabika, the Northern Division Mayor says that they are currently mobilizing village chairpersons to reinforce the neighborhood watch policy, which will unanimously increase the levels of community vigilance and ability to rebut any form of insecurity within their areas of residence.

Kiira Regional Police Spokesperson James Mubi says that a team of security personnel has been assigned with the responsibility of examining some of the leaflets, which will ease the efforts of tracking down the suspects.

