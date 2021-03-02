Security guard arrested over stolen gun

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Hoima is holding a Private security guard for allegedly stealing a gun.

The suspect is Innocent Okot, attached to Saracen Security Company Limited, Hoima branch.

He reportedly disappeared with the Company gun registration number SAR 12116651/06277 with five rounds of ammunition on February 16,2021 while on duty.

At the time he disappeared with the gun, he had been deployed to guard Mukwano Building in Hoima City and since then police has been hunting for him.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region Police spokesperson told Uganda Radio Network on Tuesday afternoon that Okot was tracked and arrested from Lira. He was arrested on February 27,2021 and later transferred to Hoima Central Police station where he is currently being detained.

According to Hakiza, though the suspect is arrested, the Company gun is not yet recovered since at the time Okot was arrested he did not have the gun.

He says once police investigations are done, the suspect will be arraigned before court to be charged with theft of a gun.

Hakiza has cautioned Private Security Companies operating in the region to be conscious with the people they recruit and deploy to guard different premises saying some of them have bad criminal records.

In January 2019, unidentified thugs attacked and robbed a private security guard of his firearm in Hoima town.

Moses Musani, a private security guard attached to Star React Security Company Limited was on duty at Sona pharmacy along Hoima-Fort portal road in the then Kahoora Division of Hoima Municipality when he was hacked by thugs. Musani sustained deep cuts on the head and the neck.

In February 2018, thugs attacked and robbed a gun from a private security guard attached to Ankar security Group Company limited. He had been deployed to guard a motorcycle selling point in Kiryatete in Hoima town.

There are over ten private security companies operating in Hoima town including Ankar Security Company Limited, Securiko Uganda Limited, Saracen Security Company Limited, Star React Security Company Limited, 4GS Security Company and Express Security Company Limited among others.

********

URN