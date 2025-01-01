Security forces recover 50 cows stolen in Nabilatuk

Nabilatuk, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Joint security forces on Monday recovered fifty cows raided by the Pokot warriors in Nabilatuk district.

The armed warriors suspected to be Pokot from Amudat district attacked the herdsmen from their grazing ground on Monday at around 3:00 pm in Ariamawoi village in Nabilatuk town council.

Following the raid, the joint security forces were alerted and they responded swiftly leading to the successful recovery.

Mike Longole, the Mt Moroto regional police spokesperson said that the forces had to respond swiftly after receiving information about the attempted raid. He explained that the warriors had successfully whisked off with the cows but the security forces did not give them space to take off with the animals.

He suspects the warriors could have come from Amudat district since the cows were headed in the same direction.

Longole noted that the Pokot warriors have kept raiding the Pian community several times despite the calls for peaceful coexistence between the two communities.

Longole attributed the successful recovery to the timely reporting and cooperation between the community and the forces. He lauded the community for its cooperation asserting that this has enabled them to deal with the stubborn warriors who have refused peace.

Longole urged the community to remain vigilant during the festive season since the warriors may want to take advantage when people are drunk to loot their properties. He also added that the forces are alert and ready to encounter any form of security threat in the community.

In a related development, the joint security forces on Monday received a gun from one of the notorious warriors in Teregu village in Kasile Sub County in the Kaabong district.

The SMG gun with 03 rounds of ammunition was voluntarily handed over by Loriang Adupa to the district security committee headed by the resident district commissioner.

Longole said that the gun was later handed over to the security personnel for further management. He reiterated that the achievement is part of their commitment to ensuring that Karamoja regains its total peace.

URN