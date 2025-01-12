Security Forces intensify crackdown on charcoal burning, illicit waragi in Karamoja

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Joint Security forces have intensified their crackdown on commercial charcoal burning and trade in illicit waragi across the Karamoja sub-region.

The Uganda Police Force, in collaboration with the Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) and other security agencies, is enforcing the ban on commercial charcoal burning and illicit waragi in Karamoja, as per Presidential Executive Order No. 3 of 2023.

The ban, which took effect on May 19th, 2023, prohibits the production, transportation, and sale of charcoal in Karamoja and other specified regions.

To date, joint forces have impounded 8,487 bags of charcoal across Karamoja, which have been handed over to the National Forestry Authority (NFA) for further management. They also intercepted 8,029 jerrycans of illicit waragi and 7,900 jerrycans have been disposed of through court orders.

Mike Longole, the Mt Moroto Regional Police Spokesperson said that the operations are aimed at saving the environment that is destroyed by charcoal burners.

Longole noted that the crackdown also targets people trading in the illicit waragi that has fueled violence in families and ruined people’s lives.

Longole urged the community to report any instances of commercial charcoal burning or illicit waragi to the nearest police station or security agency.

He said that the community should consider supporting sustainable livelihoods and alternative income-generating activities that protect the environment and preserve natural resources for future generations.

Longole observed that it is a collective effort to protect the environment, promote sustainable development, and ensure a safer and healthier community for all.

“We urge the community to cooperate with the security forces in enforcing this ban as commercial charcoal burning and illicit waragi have devastating effects on the environment, public health, and the economy,” Longole warned.

*****

URN