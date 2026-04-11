Security bans political messages on Kabaka Birth-Day Run kits

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Security forces have banned political messages on kits for the Kabaka’s Birthday Run in Kampala, marking the Kabaka’s 71st birthday on Sunday.

At a joint security press briefing at Buganda Kingdom headquarters in Bulange Mengo, Captain Christopher Lutwaama, head of security for Buganda Kingdom, said security will be heightened during the run to deter possible threats.

According to Lutwaama, security meetings have agreed to deploy covert operatives who will run alongside participants in all categories to detect any criminal acts, alongside security deployments on all roads used. Counter-terrorism and UPDF teams will restrict items brought in by runners, including kits with political wordings, party symbols, or slogans, which will lead to runners being turned away.

“The password is the 2026 Kabaka Birthday run kit. Don’t write anything on it. Wear it as you bought it – no names, no political party symbols. You’ll be turned away if you do. Also, no knives, sharp objects, or anything that raises security concerns.” lutwaama said.

The ban follows 2025 Kabaka Birthday run videos showing runners singing National Unity Platform (NUP) songs, drawing criticism that the event pushed political agendas, though it aimed to promote improved healthcare in the country.

Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said security will be jointly deployed on all roads leading to Lubiri, the main event venue, and along the runners’ routes. He said only those with new, untouched running kits will be allowed entry.

“Our Counter-Terrorism and UPDF teams, both uniformed and plain-clothes, will ensure participant safety. Security will strictly follow guidelines. Participants are urged to adhere to measures for a smooth run,” Owoyesigyire said.

ASP Godwin Arinaitwe, Kampala Metropolitan Traffic Police Commander, announced traffic diversions on various roads for the races. The first diversion will be at Ndeeba junction, redirecting traffic from Ring Road to Zingzing Road for vehicles heading to Masaka Road.

According to traffic diversion, motorists from Clock Tower, apart from the invited ones with stickers, will be diverted at Mengo ring-road junction to use ZingZing road. Another diversion will be mounted at the Nabunya cross-road junction, with motorists who have been using the Nabunya Kabuusu memorial road junction at Rubaga road.

No motorists and participants will be allowed to access Nabunya cross road towards the Kabakanjagala roundabout, while the stretch at Lubiri main gain will only be allowed to be used by the marathon participants without vehicles.

Arinaitwe warned vehicle owners against parking on roadsides, saying such vehicles will be towed to the nearest police station. He said parking spaces will only be at Nnabaggereka Primary School, Lubiri parking for invited guests, and Lubiri Secondary School.

Oweeki Israel Kazibwe Kitooke, the Buganda Kingdom’s Spokesperson, urged participants to avoid violence and hooliganism, ensuring a peaceful event. The 13th Kabaka’s Birthday Run 2026 is at Lubiri Mengo, under the theme “Men’s Role in Promoting Good Health to Save the Girl Child and End HIV by 2030”, and expects 120,000 people to participate on Sunday.