Second phase of relocating Bududa landslide victims to start next month

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The second phase of relocating residents living in the disaster-prone areas of Bududa district will start next month.

The relocation exercise which was expected to end this month has since faced challenges due to the heavy downpour in the area.

Last year, government started resettling the people living in disaster-prone areas.

In the first phase of the project 101 houses were constructed.

On Friday, a team from the office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of disaster preparedness led by the Disaster Minister Eng. Hilary Onek visited the resettlement camp to assess the progress of the project.

Colonel Twaha Kanyoma, who represented the commander Uganda People’s Defense Forces Engineering Brigade, said that transportation of construction materials to the site has been hindered by impassable roads caused by the heavy rains.

Francis Kauboola, a Senior Engineer in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development said that the works on the second phase are at 70%.

He says that they are currently developing a plan for a health centre, a school and a police post.

Onek says that Ministry of Disaster Preparedness is now working at ensuring environmental protection through planting of trees in the area.

Martin Owori, the commissioner of disaster preparedness in the Office of the Prime Minister, said they intend to relocate the residents before Christmas.

URN