Sebei religious leaders call for peace ahead of Kapchorwa by-election

Kapchorwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Religious leaders in the Sebei Sub-region have appealed for calm and peaceful participation ahead of the Kapchorwa County and Municipality parliamentary by-election scheduled for Thursday, July 31, 2025.

The by-election follows the NRM Central Executive Committee’s (CEC) annulment of the previous results over electoral irregularities.

Speaking to Uganda Radio Network, religious leaders from various faiths called on both voters and candidates to avoid incitement and embrace unity.

Rt. Rev. Paul Masaba Kipto, Bishop of Sebei Diocese, especially urged the youth to stay away from violence.

Sheikh Abdallah Sabila, the Khadi of Sebei Sub-region, warned that no political position is worth bloodshed.

Bishop Tom Godwin Soyekwo of the Pentecostal Churches described leadership as a divine responsibility, encouraging people to vote for God-fearing leaders.

The clerics also urged the NRM Electoral Commission to ensure transparency and fairness to restore public trust and avoid post-election unrest. Sheikh Sabila emphasized that peaceful elections depend on everyone’s commitment.

Tensions have risen in Kapchorwa, Kween, and Bukwo districts as candidates intensify campaigns ahead of the highly anticipated re-run

*****

URN