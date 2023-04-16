Sunday , April 16 2023
Scramble to return iron sheets

The Independent April 16, 2023 In The Magazine 1 Comment

Kampala, Uganda  | THE INDEPENDENT l  With the heat surrounding the scandal of iron sheets, ministers are in panic and are scrambling to return iron sheets they illegally got from the Office of the Prime Minister.

News broke that the iron sheets brought back by Speaker of Parliament Anita Among have been missing. The VP, Speaker, Prime Ministers and two dozen ministers received iron sheets in one of the most shocking scandals in the NRM governments.

Deputy PM Rebecca Kadaga has offered to pay for the iron sheets she received saying she sent them to her schools in Kamuli and therefore cannot return them. Other ministers are now in panic and have vowed to return the sheets as pressure grows on all recipients.

One comment

  1. otyang silvano
    April 16, 2023 at 8:53 pm

    Let the willing ministers return those ironsheets and the non willing ones will regrate ever using public resources.

    Reply

