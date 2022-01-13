School roof blown off by strong winds killing one pupil, injuring 18 others

Kapchorwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Heavy winds have blown off the roof of Kapwirow Christian Nursery school in Kapchorwa district killing a pupil and injuring 18 others.

The deceased is 8-year-old Hamuza Labu, a top-class pupil and resident of Kapbukose cell in Kapchorwa town. The incident occurred on Wednesday during heavy rains characterized by strong winds.

Fredmark Chesang, the Sipi Region Police Spokesperson has described the incident as unfortunate, saying that police have opened inquiries to ascertain whether there was negligence on the part of the school management.

*****

URN