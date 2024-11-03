Scapegoating KCCA executives

Why the arrest and detention of the leaders of our city is a cynical political gimmick

THE LAST WORD | Andrew M. Mwenda | The arrest and detention of the top executives of KCCA for the disaster that happened at Kiteezi landfill is sad. I know for a fact that President Yoweri Museveni did not order this arrest. However, I am conscious of the fact that for political reasons, government needed to appease public anger by punishing someone for the tragedy. Therefore, this is not an act of police activism gone too far. Rather, it is a strategic move by police to please the boss by imagining his political needs and second guessing his desires.

But I find it unfair for the three officials to be used as scapegoats in a disaster that was allowed to happen by the top leadership of our country particularly the president, parliament, the minister of finance and the secretary to the treasury. I say this despite my respect for the people who hold these offices. KCCA has spent nine years trying to secure money to decommission Kiteezi to no avail. Every year since 2015, KCCA have presented a budget to decommission Kiteezi and every year it has been returned as an “unfunded priority.” What then should they have done?

During my discussions with the police bosses, I was told that at least KCCA, having failed to secure the money to decommission the landfill, should have warned the citizens to leave the Kiteezi area. Makes sense! However, KCCA did this. On July 2nd, the Director of Public Health and Environment, Daniel Okello, wrote a strongly worded letter to the Executive Director, Dorothy Kisaka: “Kiteezi landfill is currently facing severe operational challenges due to continued use beyond capacity, which has led to the formation of waste cliffs and unstable slopes. This poses risks to both the waste management efficiency and community safety.”

The letter says there were cracks and waste slides, blocked drainage leading to flooding in the neighborhood, etc. He warned that if the waste collapses it will lead to loss of lives, property, litigation, halted waste dumping operations, and concludes saying that urgent attention is needed to mobilize resources for intervention. He attached a detailed report for the needs. The ED was in Kyankwanzi from July 5th to 12th. She replied on July 16th asking for a breakdown of the things needed, which had been attached. On August 2nd she initiated a request for funds which the director of finance confirmed availability of on August 5th. The accident happened on August 10th.

It is easy in retrospect to condemn Kisaka for some of these delays. But her delays to act quickly and decisively in July pale into insignificance when placed side by side with the delays the top leadership of government made over nine years. Kiteezi was a tragedy that could easily have been avoided had the government given even minimum attention to the problems of our city. But everyone who lives in Kampala knows that it is the most neglected city in the world. Government failed to avail KCCA money to buy a new piece of land to build a new landfill.

Consequently, the city kept piling garbage on garbage creating a mini-mountain 30 meters high. Note: a land fill should not exceed the ground level of where it is built. Given that 85% of Kampala’s garbage is organic, as it decomposes and soaks in water, it moves/slides creating the very risk of collapse and the disaster that happened. Everyone in government with power to do something about it, most especially the president, knew that Kiteezi was an accident waiting to happen and they did nothing!

In my discussions with police, they said KCCA should then have made public announcements asking people to leave the area. Makes some sense too. And KCCA did this. On July 8th, KCCA wrote to the Kiteezi Landfill Salvagers Community Based Organization (KLSCBO) and copied this letter to the local police stations and the local councils. This organization comprised people who use the landfill to recover usable materials like jerricans, bottles etc. The letter refers to meetings held with the organization at Kiteezi on May 20th and July 2nd, warning members and residents of the dangers in the area. The letter warns the community against working in areas that are risky. I have videos of these meetings. No wonder out of the 35 people who died only three were from KLSCBO. What more did police want? Interestingly, the director of public health at KCCA who made all these warnings is in jail as well with his former bosses.

The tragedy at Kiteezi happened on August 10th. Today is November 1st and government has not yet provided KCCA with money to buy alternative land for a landfill. The reader should note that Kiteezi is not used by KCCA alone. Wakiso, Nansana, Kiira, Makindye Sebagobo, Entebbe and Mukono use it too. And none of their leaders has been held to account. The failure of government to provide urgent funds for alternative land to build a landfill means that now people are using swamps and Lake Victoria to dump waste. The consequences of this may not be realized quicky but in the long term they will lead to flooding and disease.

Space does not allow me to exhaust all the issues involved in Kiteezi. But as I have written before on this subject, Kiteezi is only the tip of a huge iceberg in the administrative dysfunction in Uganda. As I write this article, an “investor” is massively backfilling (dumping hundreds of lorries of murram into) the swamp behind Bugolobi, especially around Royal Suites. Everyone who lives in Kampala knows that whenever it rains, the city floods. It is becoming increasingly impossible to drive even around Jinja Road round about near Hotel Africana whenever it rains because the place floods. Even a child of ten years knows that this is because of backfilling swamps. I have called NEMA, police, ministry of environment and KCCA and little or no action has been taken so far. Soon, we won’t be able to live in Kampala. Who will arrest who for this failure?

Yet KCCA reflects the overall administrative quagmire in our country. When I visited the arrested leaders of KCCA, I was told that Luzira Upper Prison and Murchison Bay Prison were built in the 1930s with the capacity to host 600 prisoners each. Now each one of them has 3,000 prisoners. It they were double storied, there would be a risk of buildings collapsing over prisoners. Would we arrest the Commissioner General of Prisons who has complained all these years about overcrowding and gotten no positive budgetary support?

amwenda@ugindependent.co.ug