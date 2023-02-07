Saudi Aramco partners with Zoom to build global data center

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Xinhua | Saudi Aramco announced on Monday a strategic partnership with Zoom to build a global data center in Saudi Arabia.

The announcement was made at the second edition of LEAP, a major international technology conference held annually in Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The center aims to support the digital transformation ecosystem, as it is expected to connect to the Zoom global data center network and serve Saudi Arabia and the region.

With Aramco, Zoom will also explore the joint development of innovative technology solutions for the energy sector.

The partnership aims to contribute to the digital transformation of various market sectors, such as energy, industry, education, and healthcare.