Saudi Arabia’s journey to becoming a Middle Eastern sports hub

RIYADH | Xinhua | In a momentous celebration of national pride and passion for football, Saudi Arabia recently secured the rights to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup, a victory that captivated the nation. As one of the world’s most football-enthusiastic countries, this achievement marks a pivotal moment in Saudi Arabia’s journey towards becoming a global sporting powerhouse.

2024 has been a year of remarkable growth and achievement in the country’s sports sector. From high-profile football leagues to world-renowned motorsports and groundbreaking infrastructure projects, Saudi Arabia is not just hosting events, it’s setting the stage for a future where it will be at the forefront of the global sports arena.

A YEAR OF MILESTONES

Saudi Arabia hosted many major sports events in 2024, strengthening its ambition to become a global sports destination. Football, the most beloved sport in the country, saw exciting developments and breakthroughs.

Saudi Arabia has firmly positioned itself as a rising force in global football thanks to its significant investment in the Saudi Pro League (SPL). The SPL has attracted top-tier international players, elevating the league’s competitiveness and global prestige.

As the year ended, Saudi Arabia was awarded the hosting rights for the 2034 FIFA World Cup. Hammad Albalawi, head of the Saudi World Cup bid, highlighted that this achievement reflects the country’s expanding sports infrastructure and passion for football.

He emphasized the synergy between Saudi Arabia’s sports ambitions and Vision 2030, the country’s transformative economic and social blueprint. “We have great football, great tourism, great projects, and great infrastructure,” Albalawi said. “We are naturally positioned to host the biggest football tournament in the world. We look forward to 2034 and beyond.”

Saudi Arabia also hosted several other internationally-renowned sporting events in 2024. In January, the country hosted the Dakar Rally for the fifth time. In March, the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix took place in Jeddah for the fourth consecutive year, and in May, Jeddah hosted the WTT Saudi Grand Slam, bringing professional table tennis to Saudi Arabia for the first time.

Riyadh followed in November by hosting the WTA Finals, making it the first time the city had been chosen to stage the season-ending women’s tennis event. And in December, Jeddah welcomed the ATP Next Gen Finals again, further cementing Saudi Arabia’s position as a rising global sports destination.

DRIVING FORCES

According to a report released by SURJ Sports Investments, Saudi Arabia’s sports sector market value is projected to soar to 22.4 billion U.S. dollars by 2030, up from 8 billion U.S. dollars currently. This growth is projected to be fueled by significant investments and an increasing passion for sports across the country. Since 2019, Saudi Arabia has hosted over 100 major international events spanning 40 sports, highlighting its vibrant sporting culture.

To continue developing its sports infrastructure, Saudi Arabia unveiled plans in July for the world’s tallest sports tower to be built in Riyadh as part of the Sports Boulevard project. The Global Sports Tower will stand 130 meters tall, with an internal area of 84,000 square meters, housing more than 30 facilities, including a 98-meter-high indoor climbing wall, set to be the tallest in the world.

Saudi Arabia’s sports initiatives also focus on discovering new talent across various disciplines. One such program is the Saudi Scholarship Program for developing football talents, known as Future Falcons. Launched in December, this initiative is part of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation’s broader strategy to develop talent in line with the country’s football transformation goals.

In tennis, Arij Mutabagani, President of the Saudi Tennis Federation, emphasized that Saudi Arabia is expanding its international tournament offerings, particularly for youth development. “We’re working closely with the Ministry of Sport to develop a national training center for our top players and bring young talents from across Saudi Arabia, and hopefully the Gulf region,” she said.

PROMISING FUTURE

Saudi Arabia’s growing influence in international sports is reflected in the successful hosting of major events and its ongoing development plans. According to Albalawi, in 2023, Saudi Arabia welcomed 27 million international visitors, including three million fans attending various international sporting events.

The country hosted the Esports World Cup in 2024, and will soon hold the inaugural Olympic Esports Games, along with a continuation of several major events, such as the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the WTA Finals, the ATP Next Gen Finals, the Saudi Snooker Championship and the Boxing match.

Saudi Arabia has also officially received the flag to host the 2025 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Riyadh for the first time.

Moreover, Saudi Arabia will host the 19th AFC Asian Cup in 2027. The country will also host the 2029 Asian Winter Games in the planned Trojena resort in Neom, a mountain retreat set to be completed by 2026.

Looking ahead to 2025, Saudi Arabia’s goal and confidence in developing its sports industry are unwavering. Saudi Arabia’s commitment to developing its sports sector is also closely tied to sustainability goals, ensuring that sports growth aligns with the country’s long-term environmental and economic objectives. This forward-thinking approach will continue to drive the country toward even greater sports milestones in the future. ■