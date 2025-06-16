Sarah Chelangat 2nd at Stockholm Diamond League

Stockholm, Sweden | THE INDEPENDENT | Ugandan long-distance runner Sarah Chelangat came second in the 3000-meters at the Stockholm Diamond League in Sweden on Sunday 15th.

The 2025 reigning champion of Kip Keino classic in 5000 meters finished the race in a time of 8:31.27 microseconds in the race won by Australia’s Linden Hall who crossed the finishing line in 8:30.01 microseconds, while Innes Fitzgerald from Great Britain finished third position in the time of 8:32.90 microseconds.

According to Chelangat, her fitness level is in steady progress. She says racing favorably at Stockholm Diamond League sets her up well for the the World Championships due in September in Tokyo, Japan.

“This competition has gotten me to improve in my preps for the world event; now I can gauge what to improve to see me through in Japan” said Chelangat.

In the 5000 meters, Men’s category, Kenneth Kiprop, finished fifth position in the 3000-meter in a time of 13:02.69 microseconds.

“It was great racing at the event that saw some strong athletes from across the globe. I feel happy that am gained experience and hope to improve and excel in the future races,” said Kiprop.