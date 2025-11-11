SanlamAllianz unveils ‘On-the-GO’ accident cover in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | Insurance company SanlamAllianz General Insurance Uganda today (Nov.11) launched its new product, On-the-GO Accident Cover, at its headquarters in Kololo. The product, which starts at just Shs1,300, is designed to provide affordable and accessible accident protection for travelers and daily commuters.

According to company officials, the new insurance cover offers compensation for disablement, accidental medical expenses, and death or funeral costs resulting from accidental bodily injury sustained by the insured during the period of insurance. The compensation applies if the injury results in a claim within 24 months.

The schedule of benefits under the On-the-GO Accident Cover includes Shs1m for death due to accident, Shs1m for permanent disablement due to accident, Shs500,000 for funeral expenses, and Shs650,000 for accidental medical expenses. The maximum benefit totals Shs3.1m.

Speaking at the launch, Ruth Namuli, the chief executive officer of SanlamAllianz, said the product is designed to be simple to use and easy to access. “The product is for the safety of all of us. The risks on the road are real. It can be used with those with smartphones by simply downloading the app from the play store. The user can cover the risk of all those they are moving with,” she said.

Namuli emphasized that the new policy reflects the company’s commitment to practical insurance solutions. “We believe insurance must be practical, affordable,” she said, adding, “Travel is constant and risky.” She revealed that the company receives about 2,500 motor-related claims annually, underscoring the importance of embracing the new policy to enhance safety and protection for travelers.

The launch comes at a time when the insurance industry in Uganda is experiencing growth in the microinsurance segment. The latest figures from the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) indicate that Gross Written Premiums (GWP) for microinsurance rose by 242.7 percent to Shs2.1 billion in the second quarter of 2025, compared with Shs610 million during the same period in 2024.

Industry experts and IRA officials attributed the expansion to new regulatory frameworks tailored to microinsurance products. Stephen Kaddu, the manager of supervision at the IRA, lauded the initiative, saying it aligns with the authority’s vision of expanding insurance access to all Ugandans. “We encourage innovations that respond to everyday lives of people. This product is easy to use, access and is affordable,” Kaddu said.