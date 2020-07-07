Saloon and Spa Association of Uganda petition Kadaga to open their businesses

Kampala, Uganda | Prossy Nansubuga | The Saloon and Spa Association of Uganda(SSAU) has today petitioned the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga to re-open their businesses which have been closed for four months now, since the influx of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The petitioners led by chairman Abdu Karol Mucunguzi said that saloons not only beautify people but also play a big role in employing the youth and their continued closure accelerates their poverty levels.

“With over 1.5 million spas and saloons closed, it affects the incomes of the youth who are the majority employees in Uganda,” said Mucunguzi.

He also stressed that officially opening saloons will trim the spread of COVID-19 since some saloon operators are allegedly working behind closed doors.

While addressing the nation in June, President Museveni explained that saloons are too risky to re-open as they collect people from all walks of life, citing them as the major spread of infections like Ebola West Africa and coronavirus in U.S.

In response to their concern, Kadaga promised to seek government intervention.

“I do understand the difficult situations saloon and spas find themselves in. Even when we have this pandemic, we shall find ways of facilitating our people but also keep safe. I shall take up this concern to the attention of government,” she said.