Sadolin launches Shs 180m colour center

Officials cut the tape at the launch of the Colour Centre. INDEPENDENT/JBUSINGE

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In a bid to improve its visibility in the paint market, Sadolin Paint in partnership with Joseph Kanaaba, a local businessman has launched a colour center at Freedom City Mall along Entebbe Road.

The spacious establishment will be home to all Sadolin products and services enabling customers to get a wide array of services including paint tinting and mixing with the latest technology and colour consultations.

Deon Nieuwoudt, AkzoNobel’s planning and execution manager, said on Jan.17 at the launch that this was an affirmation of the company’s commitment to the expansion of Sadolin footprint and growth commitment to Uganda through firming up franchise agreements with local entrepreneurs.

