Rwandan nursing gunshot wounds escapes from health centre in Kabale

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | One of the victims of Friday’s shooting in Kabale district has escaped from Rubaya health centre IV in Ryakarimira town council. Rusizi Rwamayanje escaped shortly after he was admitted.

Rwamayanje was in a group of 10 other Rwandan nationals when they were shot at by Rwanda security personnel. Chabobuzi Bizimuremye alias Chabobo 23 was shot in the chest and died while being rushed to Muguri health centre II in Ryakarimira town council, Kabale district.

The incident occurred on Friday night at around 9:30 pm at Mushunga in Burera district. However, Uganda police say that it occurred at Nyakena village, Kivuye sub-county, Burera district in Rwanda about 100 metres away from the border.

The deceased and the injured had crossed back to Rwanda through a porous border through Muguri B before they were intercepted by Rwandan security officials. The victims had spent the whole evening in Muguri trading centre, Ryakarimira town council and later crossed with bags of smuggled local waragi.

A security official who preferred anonymity says that the victims were referred from Muguri health centre II to Rubaya health centre IV for adequate treatment.

However, the officer says that on reaching the facility, Rwamayanje disappeared in the wee hours of Saturday morning. He says that security has not yet confirmed if he is still hiding in Uganda or crossed back to Rwanda using a porous border.

He says that following the escape of Rwamayanje, security personnel decided to transfer another victim Ronald Nyihabusa to Kabale Regional Referral Hospital.

Bizimuremye’s body is currently lying at Kabale regional referral hospital mortuary while five of the Rwandan Nationals who were smuggling waragi with the victims are being detained at Kabale central police station over the illegal entry. They include Theodore Broshimana, Bosco Manirafashe, Aron Nagitimana, Kasasira Jabilimasi and Jean Damuru Habyarimana.

Eight people including Ugandan and Rwandan nationals have been killed by Rwandan security operatives since the border closure in February 2019. Rwanda accuses Ugandan authorities of abducting its citizens and locking them up in un-gazetted areas.

Rwanda also accused Uganda of hosting and facilitating dissidents especially Rwanda National Congress-RNC and the Democratic Forces for the liberation of Rwanda FDLR, which have declared war on the Kigali government.

URN