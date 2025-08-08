Rwandan genocide suspect extradited from Norway

KIGALI, RWANDA | Xinhua | Norway on Friday extradited to Rwanda a suspect in the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi, which claimed the lives of more than 1 million people, the majority of them ethnic Tutsi.

Francois Gasana, also known as Franky Dusabe, who had been living in Norway, arrived at Kigali International Airport on Friday morning, where he was handed over to officials from the Rwanda National Public Prosecution Authority (NPPA).

“The NPPA commends the Kingdom of Norway’s judicial authorities for the extradition of genocide fugitives, continued cooperation in matters of mutual legal assistance, and contribution to the global effort to fight impunity,” the NPPA said in a statement.

According to the statement, in 2007, the Nyange Gacaca court convicted Gasana and sentenced him to 19 years in prison for his role in the crime of genocide.

He was arrested in Oslo in October 2022 following an extensive investigation by the Norwegian Criminal Investigation Service. In September 2023, the Oslo Court ruled in favor of his extradition to Rwanda.

Gasana appealed the decision, but in April 2024, the appellate court upheld the ruling. A further appeal to the Supreme Court in June 2024 was also rejected. ■