RwandAir named Africa’s best regional airline at 2025 World Airline Awards

KIGALI, RWANDA | Xinhua | RwandAir has been named the Best Regional Airline in Africa at the 2025 World Airline Awards during the Paris Air Show held Tuesday in France.

RwandAir celebrated the recognition in a statement, calling the accolade a testament to its growing reputation and commitment to service excellence. Passenger feedback highlighted the airline’s attention to detail across all elements of the travel experience, contributing to the win.

“Thank you to all travelers who voted for RwandAir and to Skytrax for celebrating excellence in aviation,” Yvonne Makolo, chief executive of RwandAir, is quoted as saying. “This recognition reaffirms our commitment to providing memorable travel experiences.”

“RwandAir continues to distinguish itself through a clear focus on service attention. We congratulate them on winning this award as the Best Regional Airline in Africa. The airline has created an experience that stands out in its category — professional, thoughtful, and personal — as it continues to evolve its regional product with confidence,” Edward Plaisted, chief executive officer of Skytrax, is quoted as saying in the statement.

Established in 1999, the World Airline Awards are organized by Skytrax and are considered one of the most prestigious recognitions in the aviation industry. Known as “the Oscars of the aviation industry,” the awards are based on the world’s largest airline passenger satisfaction survey.

The 2025 survey, conducted from September 2024 to May 2025, collected over 22.3 million eligible entries from passengers of more than 100 nationalities, with over 325 airlines featured in the results, according to the statement. ■