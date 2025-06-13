Rwanda 2025/26 budget, up 21%, focuses on strategic investment

KIGALI, RWANDA | Xinhua | Rwanda prioritizes strategic investment, including in human capital, industrialization, agricultural productivity, and social protection, as part of its strategy to sustain growth in the next fiscal year, the finance minister has said.

The government’s total estimated resources are projected to reach 7 trillion Rwandan francs (about 4.8 billion U.S. dollars), up 21 percent as compared to the revised 2024/25 budget, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Yusuf Murangwa said while presenting the 2025/26 fiscal year budget before lawmakers in Kigali, the capital, on Thursday.

In the new fiscal year, which starts on July 1, the government will increase spending on health, education, and infrastructure, the minister said.

Priority will also be given to investments in major projects, such as the construction of a new airport in Bugesera District and the expansion of RwandAir, Murangwa added.

Rwanda’s economy is projected to grow by 7.1 percent in 2025 and 7.5 percent in 2026, he said. ■