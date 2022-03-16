Russia, Iran want quick revival of Iran nuclear deal

Moscow, Russia | Xinhua | Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday that both Russia and Iran support a fast resumption of the full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or the Iran nuclear deal.

Moscow is waiting for Washington to return to the legal framework of the agreement and lift its sanctions that not only hurt Iran but also other countries, Lavrov said during a briefing following talks with visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

Lavrov refuted the allegation that Moscow is slowing down the revival of the Iran nuclear deal, adding that Washington itself wants to shift the blame onto others because of its own indecisiveness.

During the bilateral meeting of the Iranian and Russian delegations on Tuesday, Abdollahian welcomed Russia’s “constructive efforts in Vienna to help reach an agreement on the lifting of sanctions on Iran.”

Abdollahian expressed his hope that the United States would abandon its “exorbitant demands” so that all parties participating in the Vienna talks would be able to reach a consensus.

