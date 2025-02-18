Russia expects US to detail Trump’s position on Ukraine in Riyadh

Riyadh , Saudi Arabia | TASS | Russia expects the US delegation to detail President Donald Trump’s position on the Ukrainian settlement at the talks in Riyadh, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told reporters.

“We know Trump’s position [on Ukraine]. Today we expect it to be explained in detail to our representatives, who have been appointed by Russian President [Vladimir Putin to lead the talks in Riyadh],” the senior diplomat said.

At the same time, he compared the position of the new US president with the policy of the previous administration, which played “an extremely negative role, escalating this conflict, turning Ukraine into anti-Russia, supplying it with modern weapons.”

The Russian and US delegations held talks in Riyadh that lasted four and a half hours. Russia was represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, national security adviser Mike Waltz, and special envoy for the Middle East Stephen Witkoff participated in the negotiations on the US side.