Russia bans top EU officials from entry

Moscow, Russia | Xinhua | The Russian Foreign Ministry announced Thursday that “the top leadership” of the European Union (EU) has been barred from entering Russia in response to Brussels’ massive sanctions.

The restrictions apply to a number of European commissioners, heads of EU military structures, and the vast majority of lawmakers of the European parliament promoting anti-Russian policies, the ministry said in a statement.

The “blacklist” also includes representatives of the governments and parliaments of some EU member states, public figures and media workers.

The ministry said it had informed the EU delegation in Moscow of the entry ban, but it did not publish names of the targeted.

“We reaffirm that any hostile actions on the part of the EU and its member states will continue to inevitably receive a harsh response,” the statement said.

