Rukungiri woman strangled to death after leaving bar

Rukungiri, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police are investigating circumstances under which a 56-year-old woman in Rukungiri district was allegedly strangled to death on Thursday night. Nyirabanga Siyadora, a resident of Ryshaya A cell in Bwambara Sub County in Rukungiri District was strangled to death shortly after leaving a drinking joint belonging to John Thursday in Omukasheregyenyi Trading center around 9:00 pm.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi Region Police Spokesperson, says that the deceased left the bar in the company of several people including Thursday, the owner of the bar, her husband Farasisiko Ntamaramiro, Immaculate Taculitimana, Joseph Ngabirano and Olivious Tumuhimbise. He, however, says that Nyirabanga was found dead about 100 meters from Omukasherrgyenyi trading center the next day.

According to Maate, the deceased’s lifeless body was found lying in an eucalyptus tree plantation with strangulation marks on the neck. Maate says the deceased’s husband Farasisiko Ntamaramiro, who was part of the group that had accompanied the deceased from the bar, reported the matter to the LC 1 Chairperson who in turn notified police.

Police scene of crime officers rushed to the scene and examined the body before transferring it to Rwakabengo Health center III for postmortem. According to Maate, they have arrested at the people who left the bar with the deceased to aid police investigations.

A case of “murder by strangulation” has been entered at Rukungiri Police station vide reference number SD.05/29/1/2021 as investigations continue.

URN