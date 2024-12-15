RUBiS energy Uganda launches RUBiS gas in service stations countrywide

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | RUBiS Energy Uganda has today officially launched RUBiS Gas, and now available in Rubis service stations countrywide. The launch, held at RUBiS Nalukolongo, marks a significant milestone in providing Ugandans with a safe, efficient, and an environmentally friendly cooking solution.

RUBiS Energy Uganda has established itself as the supplier of Uganda’s supplier of the best cooking gas brand: RUBiS Gas. With the promise to “Light Up Your Life”, RUBiS gas maintains an unwavering commitment to ensuring safety, reliability, superior product features, and delivering value to all customers.

Speaking at the launch, Olivier Gatera, Country Manager of RUBiS Energy Uganda said, “RUBiS Gas is not just a product; it is a promise of safety, convenience, and quality. Every aspect of RUBiS Gas, from the cylinders to the filling process and the distribution network has been designed with the end user in mind.” “RUBiS Energy Uganda has always been at the forefront of delivering innovative energy solutions. Today’s launch aligns with our broader vision to support Uganda’s transition to clean energy and contribute to a greener, healthier future. We believe that access to affordable, sustainable energy is a catalyst for progress,” he added.

Key Features of RUBiS Gas:

Safety First: Equipped with advanced safety features to ensure secure usage in homes and businesses.

Convenience: Available in multiple cylinder sizes to suit diverse customer needs: 6KG, 12KG,25KG,25KG and 50KG

Quality Assurance: Conforms to international standards for LPG safety and performance.

Accessibility: Distribution through RUBiS service stations and authorized retailers nationwide.

Olivia Nahwera, Fuel Sales and Specialties Manager at RUBiS Energy Uganda highlighted, “We understand that today’s consumer seeks not only efficiency and affordability but also safety and environmental sustainability. RUBiS Gas delivers on all these fronts. Rubis Gas is available in more than 70 stations operated by Rubis Energy.

With robust safety features and international compliance standards, we provide peace of mind for every family and business. It’s also designed for optimal energy output, ensuring customers get value for their money.”

Customers can also conveniently order RUBiS Gas for home delivery by calling the toll- free number 0800305000

Meanwhile, K-GAS will continue to be available in the market through authorized distributors.