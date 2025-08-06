Rotary to support implementation of EACOP Green Schools Initiative

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) Ltd., the company spearheading the development of Uganda’s crude oil export pipeline, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rotary to support the implementation of the EACOP Green Schools Initiative.

The MoU establishes a collaborative framework between EACOP Ltd. and Rotary towards advancing environmental stewardship in schools located along the pipeline route. The targeted districts include Hoima, Kikuube, Kakumiro, Mubende, Kyankwanzi, Lwengo, Kyotera, Rakai, Sembabule, and Gomba. This partnership forms part of EACOP’s broader Social Economic Investment programme.

The EACOP Green Schools Initiative is designed to transform school environments into models of sustainability—empowering young learners with the knowledge, skills, and values needed to become environmental champions. Among the activities shall include installation of solar systems, establishment of school green spaces with fruit and vegetable gardens, proper waste management, installation of sanitation and handwashing facilities, rainwater harvesting systems and conduct awareness programs on environmental, health, sanitation, and safety.

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony, JB Habumugisha, Deputy Managing Director of EACOP Ltd., said “The EACOP Green Schools Initiative is a proactive response to the pressing need for sustainable solutions within our communities. By embedding environmental interventions in schools, we will address immediate challenges while nurturing a generation that values and protects our natural resources. This partnership with Rotary is an important step towards that vision.”

Representing Rotary District 9213, District Governor Geoffrey Kitakuule reaffirmed Rotary’s dedication to protecting the environment: “This partnership is timely. Rotary’s commitment to supporting the environment aligns perfectly with the Green Schools Initiative. There is no better way to secure a sustainable future than working with young people – the champions of tomorrow. Together, we see a world where communities unite and take action to create lasting change.” Christine Kyeyune Kawooya, District Governor of Rotary District 9214, also commended the collaboration:

“Our communities depend on how well we prepare the next generation to care for the environment. Through this initiative, Rotary will work closely with schools to promote tree planting, sustainable waste management, and climate education. By empowering students to become custodians of the environment, we are investing in a greener, healthier, and more resilient future for all.”

This MoU sets the stage for joint planning, resource mobilization, and project implementation — ensuring that schools along the EACOP corridor become practical models of sustainability and community transformation.