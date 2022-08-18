Rotary International to launch multibillion ambulance project in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Rotary International President Dr Jennifer Jones is scheduled to launch a 3 billion Shillings maternal village ambulance project during her maiden visit to Uganda.

Jones is scheduled to stay in Uganda for one week from August 31 to September 7, on a tour code-named; “Imagine Impact.” During her stay, Jenniffer Jones will visit various initiatives undertaken by Rotary in Uganda and launch new projects.

“She will…launch two Rotary flagship projects; Maternal Village Ambulance Programme and the Basic Education and Literacy Enhancement Programme also known locally as BELEP,” says Peace Taremwa, the Governor of Rotary District 9214 which comprises Uganda and Tanzania.

Taremwa explains that the maternal tri-cycle ambulances project was based on a needs assessment carried out by Rotarians in Uganda which observed that the leading cause of maternal mortality is the difficulty in accessing maternity facilities due to the distance between homesteads and health centres.

The project targets the procurement of 300 tri-cycle ambulances in total and the training of riders and emergency responders, especially in hard-to-reach areas. Taremwa is optimistic that the project will ease transport for mothers to maternity facilities at various health center IVs in the country.

Taremwa adds that Rotary in Uganda is in partnership with the Ministry of Health which will pay taxes and registration fees for the tricycles while the World Health Organization (WHO) will offer technical assistance.

In addition to the tricycles, Taremwa says that the health facilities will be availed with beds and basic first aid items. He notes that they have identified 170 health facilities to benefit from the project and the first beneficiaries this financial year will be in the districts of Kabale, Kabarole, and Wakiso among others.

Uganda’s maternal mortality rate as of 2016 stood at 336 deaths per 100,000 people which is way above the WHO’s worldwide target of 70 deaths per 100,000 live births.

Under the Basic Education and Literacy Enhancement Program, Rotary plans to enhance children’s literacy skills while at home and school, donate one million story books to Universal Primary Education (UPE) schools, sponsor 100 teachers to upgrade, and provide sanitary pads and other requirements.

Mike Ssebalu, the Governor of Rotary District 9213 says the visit by the Rotary International President means that Uganda is given priority and that its project has made an impact across the globe.

Other activities Dr Jones will do while in Uganda will be the fundraising drive for the Rotary Peace Center at Makerere University, visit Mulago Heart Institute and the Buikwe Youth Vocational Institute, and flagging off runners at the Rotary Cancer Run on September 4 at Kololo Independence Grounds and others.

