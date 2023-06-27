Rotary Club of Lubowa starts programme to fight against malaria

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In the fight and sensitization against disease, the Rotary Club of Lubowa has launched a community project of distributing free malaria prevention trees (repellant) and a fruit tree at their hospitality gathering in Arkright City-Bwebajja at the weekend.

Assistant Governor Florence Mukiibi who officiated at the launch applauded the club for the impactful initiative which will not only focus on health, but will also conserve the environment. The launch was witnessed by Rotary Assistant Governor Elect Prof. Augustus Nuwagaba.

She urged the guests and all people to love trees, plant trees, look after the environment. Rotarian Mukiibi, who said she has a mini-forest at her home, reminded the gathering that “it starts with us”.

Under the project theme; “it starts with us”, each member at the event received two trees; a Neem tree ( medicinal & repellant tree) and avacodo tree( fruit). Over 100 seedlings were given out at the launch.

Each member will plant the trees and the club will check on each beneficiary on the progress of the tree on an annual basis. This project will rotate in all groups and communities with the club continuting to give out malaria prevention and fruits trees.

Part of the focus areas of Rotary is disease prevention and treatment and environmental conservation. Diseases such as malaria are common and known to people but continue to plague people and communities in Uganda.