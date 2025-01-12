Rotarians raise $239,000 at the 4th Africa Peace Concert towards peace building and conflict resolution

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Rotary Uganda, in partnership with the Rotary Foundation, successfully hosted the 4th Edition of the Africa Peace Concert at Nsambya Gardens. The event raised a total of $239,000 which will go towards sustaining the Makerere Rotary Peace Centre, an institution dedicated to promoting peace and conflict transformation in communities across the continent.

The Africa Peace Concert, held annually, seeks to advance peace not only in Uganda but also globally. This year, Rotary set an ambitious target of raising over $500,000 to support peacebuilding and conflict resolution initiatives.

Each year, Rotary awards up to 151 fully funded fellowships to leaders worldwide, enabling them to study at one of its Peace Centers located in countries such as Botswana, Cameroon, Australia, and others. These fellowships provide invaluable networking opportunities and practical experiences, requiring fellows to engage with communities through field visits to address pressing issues such as gender-based violence, insecurity, hunger, and famine.

Rotary International President Stephanie Urchick, who attended the event, expressed her gratitude to the Rotary team in Uganda and emphasized the significance of the Africa Peace Concert. She described it as a platform that unites humanity for a greater cause, empowering peacebuilders globally.

“At Rotary International, peace is at the very core of our mission. For decades, we have worked tirelessly to create environments where peace can thrive. From our Global Peace Fellowship program, which has trained thousands of peacebuilders, to grassroots initiatives that address the root causes of conflict, Rotary remains committed to building a more peaceful world,” she said.

Joe Nuwamanya, Chairperson of the Africa Peace Concert 2025, shared his excitement about the event’s success. “We are extremely overjoyed by the support demonstrated by the Rotarians and partners. Our target was to raise $500,000, and we have managed to raise $239,000, which underscores the unity and exceptional mobilization efforts of the Rotarian community and partners toward the peace agenda,” he stated.

Nuwamanya further added, “In a world grappling with constant conflict, hunger, disunity, domestic and gender-based violence, as well as food insecurity, it is truly commendable that the Makerere Rotary Peace Centre continues to shine as a beacon of inspiration and resilience. By offering approximately 150 fully funded fellowships to dedicated leaders from various sectors such as the military, NGOs, advocacy, law, peace education, entertainment, media, and more the Centre remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting global peace.”

The celebration was headlined by the legendary Ugandan girl pop group, Blu*3, adding a vibrant touch to the event as attendees rallied together in support of a more peaceful world. All proceeds from ticket sales will go directly toward supporting the Makerere Rotary Peace Centre.

The event was made possible through the support of several partners including; Uganda Communications Commission, Centenary Bank, Roke Telkom, fireworks Advertising, Next Media Services, Jjengo Tech Ltd, Michael Nuwagaba, Quality Chemicals, Absa Bank, Uganda

Registration Services Bureau, Uganda Breweries Ltd, Britam Insurance, Pride Microfinance, SMS Construction, Creation Architects, among others.

The 5th Edition of the Africa Peace Concert will be held on 1st November 2025.