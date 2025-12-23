Roosevelt Rhino campaign aims to bridge relations with the United States through conservation

New York, US | THE INDEPENDENT | The official launch of the Roosevelt Rhino Campaign in the United States on December 18th, 2025, marked a key outcome of the US–Africa Business Connect – Roosevelt Africa Trail Summit that took place at the Explorers Club in Manhattan in early December.

The hybrid event was hosted at the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Uganda to the United Nations in New York and moderated by Minister Counsellor Celia Nabeta, bringing together representatives from government, conservation authorities, academia, cultural institutions, and the private sector.

The Roosevelt Rhino Campaign is anchored in the legacy of the 1909–1910 Smithsonian–Roosevelt African Expedition. It demonstrates how early scientific collections from Ajai in Northern Uganda continue to inform modern conservation science, habitat restoration, and adaptive wildlife management.

A key highlight of the launch was a live link from Uganda, during which the Executive Director of the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) joined from the Ziwa Rhino sanctuary to formally identify a three-year-old rhino cub as “Roosevelt”. The cub will be officially named and christened in October 2026, marking a significant milestone in Uganda’s rhino rewilding efforts at Ajai Wildlife Reserve.

The launch convened key partners, including the American Chamber, AmCham Uganda, representatives of the Theodore Roosevelt Association, Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library, and the Theodore Roosevelt Center, conservation leaders from UWA, academic institutions including Muni University, and local government stakeholders from Madi Okollo District.

In a virtual submission, Ambassador Adonia Ayebare, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Uganda to the United Nations, reaffirmed Uganda’s full support for the Roosevelt Rhino Campaign. “The Roosevelt Rhino Campaign is a strategic platform advancing conservation diplomacy, heritage preservation, and sustainable development,” said Ayebare.

Ambassador Godfrey Kwoba, Deputy Permanent Representative, underscored the importance of coordinated, multi-stakeholder engagement in achieving long-term conservation impact. “The Government of Uganda remains committed to strengthening international partnerships that advance wildlife conservation, cultural heritage, and inclusive growth,” said Kwoba.

UWA Executive Director James Musinguzi said that Uganda’s progress in rhino conservation is the result of long-term investment, strong institutions, and trusted partnerships. “Initiatives such as the Roosevelt Rhino Campaign help strengthen international understanding and support for wildlife recovery,” he said.

A core pillar of the campaign is the “Roosevelt Encounters Africa” children’s book series, led by A Rhino Named Roosevelt. Developed in partnership with NABU. The series leverages storytelling to promote conservation education, youth engagement, and heritage tourism along the historic Roosevelt Africa Trail, while fostering long-term public support for rhino protection and rewilding.

Through global engagements linked to the Roosevelt Africa Trail, the campaign aims to mobilize USD 5 million under UWA’s Name a Rhino Initiative, supporting sustainable rhino rewilding while advancing conservation diplomacy, heritage tourism, and community-based socio-economic development.