Roofings awarded for exceptional occupational safety and health management

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Roofings, the leading manufacturer of steel and plastic construction materials in East and Central Africa, was honoured with an esteemed award for its outstanding performance in occupational safety and health management.

The Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development bestowed this accolade upon the company in recognition of its commitment to maintaining a safe and healthy working environment for its employees. This remarkable achievement showcases Roofings’ dedication to prioritizing the well-being of its workforce while setting an exemplary standard for the industry.

The Significance of Occupational Safety and Health Management Ensuring Employee Well-being and Productivity Occupational safety and health management is a crucial aspects of any organization’s operations.

By placing a strong emphasis on the well-being of its employees, Roofings has demonstrated its commitment to fostering a safe and secure workplace. This recognition acknowledges the company’s efforts in minimizing accidents, injuries, and occupational hazards, ultimately enhancing the overall productivity and morale of its workforce.