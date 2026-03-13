Riot’s LoL Format Update Shakes Up The Betting Scene

Riot has announced major changes to League of Legends’ competitive structure in 2026, including the elimination of the LEC winter split and a new format that will highlight the LEC’s first season in 2025. This new competitive structure will enhance the storytelling aspect of stage one of the League’s 2022 season.

What The New Structure Means For Teams

With no winter split, teams’ preparation will also be altered. Rather than being able to build to three splits, they must now immediately begin playing in high-pressure conditions. The introduction of the LEC Verse systems will allow teams to play against some of the best players in their regions and add more platforms for teams to compete against each other.

Teams will need to:

Be peaking earlier in the season

Work on strategies during the off-season

Adapt quickly to new forms of pressure

Manage player fatigue differently

The coaching staff is already indicating a shorter time frame in which to provide their teams with preparation. Teams that have disciplined rosters may now be at an advantage, while teams that typically start slower could be at a disadvantage.

Why Format Changes Affect Betting Odds

Changing the format for a tournament can limit the ability to predict the outcomes from previous tournaments for future tournaments using historical performance data. The betting market is often reliant on historical performance when placing bets. Initial odds will be much more spread out than they would be at this time in the tournament due to uncertainty created by the lack of similar historical data.

Significant course changes to the length of the event, type of event, and changes made to the event to attract more participants and increase interest will create higher volume and will also affect liquidity and line movement.

Community Reaction: Cautious Optimism

Analysts and fans alike have offered a mix of opinions about the change. While some feel that moving in a positive direction will lead to improvements made on the game well into future seasons, others are worried about how changing the definitions of traditional splits will limit the opportunities for creating storyline opportunities throughout the season. Additionally, pro players believe everyone should be ready and willing to change their play style rapidly in order to adapt to this new structure.

How Markets Typically Respond To Structural Updates

Here is a version explaining how betting behavior can change when there are format changes:

Stage of Season Typical Odds Pattern Betting Consideration Launch phase Wider spreads Limited relevant data Early matches Fast corrections High volatility Mid-season Stabilizing lines More reliable indicators Playoff phase Tight pricing Reduced variance

Tactical and Strategic Adjustments

The 3 different schedules of play will also impact the way each team plays the game of basketball, as well as provide an opportunity for more teams to find new ways to innovate based upon their schedule. Additionally, teams will have to change the way they draft prior to when they play games. Thus, giving more teams the chance to continue using an aggressive style of play and provides more chances for aggressive teams to maintain an aggressive style of play for the full duration of the regular season.

Bettors are looking at:

Draft flexibility under pressure

How to adjust your qualification path based upon new environment

Roster strength for the first games of a new season

Interconference competition amongst players



Bigger Picture for International Events

Riot’s new plan for their games will allow them to connect their local leagues to the global competitions more closely, make scheduling more predictable, and help improve teams in preparation for these global competitions. However, there may be fewer days for teams to recover between tournaments. With compressed schedules, fatigue can affect the performance and stamina of athletes in the tournaments.

Additionally, as a result of this compressed schedule, betting on esports should evolve beyond simply monitoring the performance of a team in matches and monitoring more of the other facets involved with being a competitive team when placing wagers. The reinvention of the structure above will change not only how the tournaments will be played but also how the betting markets will evaluate how to provide odds to future events when the betting markets evolve as quickly as they are in esports.